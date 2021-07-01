https://nationalfile.com/video-shows-black-man-in-suit-shooting-ashli-babbitt-strong-resemblance-to-capitol-police-lieutenant/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=video-shows-black-man-in-suit-shooting-ashli-babbitt-strong-resemblance-to-capitol-police-lieutenant

Video footage that has been archived widely across the Internet shows a black man in a suit aiming a gun at Ashli Babbitt and shooting and killing her.

The video evidence of the black man in the suit has been available online, and it clearly contradicts “reporting” from a website called “Spectator,” which cited anonymous intelligence community people to claim that a Secret Service agent assigned to Mike Pence shot Babbitt. Seemingly, some want to push the narrative that Pence, a Republican, needed to be “protected” from Babbitt. At NATIONAL FILE, we give you the CLEAR REAL EVIDENCE. The man who shoots Babbitt appears to match the description of a Capitol police lieutenant others have identified as the man who shot Babbitt and we will give you more information on this case, as President Donald Trump calls for answers..

To answer Trump’s question…this is the guy who shot Ashli Babbitt. An unarmed woman was executed from a hidden position by our government. pic.twitter.com/kL8ePRm8Lc — Maze (@mazemoore) July 1, 2021

Independent journalist Tayler Hansen claimed that Capitol Hill Lt. Michael Leroy Byrd is the man who shot Babbitt on April 13 of this year, as previously reported by National File. To date, this publication is not aware of any instance of this claim being refuted.

After leaving his firearm unattended in the bathroom, he said he “will be treated differently” because of his rank as a lieutenant. Clearly he’s proven this to be true. https://t.co/qTACGLm7ys — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) April 13, 2021

Ashli Babbitt’s shooting was covered extensively by NATIONAL FILE, after this publication spoke to an eyewitness who saw her murder:

An eyewitness said that the police officers moved out of the way of the door of the Senate chambers: a window was broken in the Capitol Building, and the woman shot started to climb up, and was shot by a “man in the suit”: As she had both feet in the windowsill, her hands were on the sides of the window, a man inside, not a uniform, he had a suit on, fired one shot, hitting her up in this region somewhere [indicates to neck]. She fell out of the window. The police that were there would not let me assist. I am trained in emergency medical services. They would not let me assist… They pushed me out of the way, and I stood there and I watched this young woman die. The man suggested that the woman was not shot by DC Police as initially reported, but may have been shot by “internal security.”

