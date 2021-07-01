https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-thugs-dirt-bikes-beat-brooklyn-postal-worker

Two men beat a United States Postal Service worker in broad daylight this week as the man made his rounds on the sidewalks of Brooklyn, New York, WCBS-TV reported Wednesday night.

The mail carrier suffered multiple broken bones in his face when he was attacked by at least two men on dirt bikes, New York City police told the outlet.

The NYPD told WNBC-TV, that they are searching for five men following the attack on the 57-year-old postal worker.

Police released new video that captured the attack around 6 p.m. Monday.

According to witnesses, a group of men on dirt bikes were aggressively making their way around Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood and were preventing the mail carrier from completing his rounds by keeping him from crossing the street.

The video shows one of the suspects illegally riding his dirt bike on the sidewalk and coming at the postal carrier from behind. The worker swiped at him with his keys, WCBS said, and the suspect struck back.

Image source: WCBS-TV video screenshot

Then things got way worse.

A second suspect on a dirt bike wearing the same getup — white shirt, gray shorts, and silver helmet — as the first suspect joined in when the postal worker dared to defend himself.

Image source: WNBC-TV video screenshot

The two men pinned the victim up against the wall and repeatedly punched the man, resulting in several broken facial bones and lacerations.

Image source: WCBS-TV video screenshot

One heroic bystander jumped in to break up the fight. He can be seen in the video grabbing one of the suspects and pulling him away from the postal worker. A second man can be seen appearing to try to help toward the end of the clip.

Image source: WCBS-TV video screenshot

After the fight, the suspects took off on their bikes and are still at large.

Community residents expressed to WCBS their frustration with the current state of crime in New York City.

One lady told the station, “Now, crazy things happen.”

“The police don’t do nothing,” a man said.

Another resident told WCBS, “You need more police to stop the crime.”

A man identified by the station as the postal worker’s neighbor said he spoke to the victim’s family after the attack. They reportedly told him that they’ve had it with the city and will be moving to Florida.

“‘We’re leaving New York for good,'” the man said the family told him. “They’re not gonna come back.”

According to WCBS, the suspects face not only felony assault charges by the NYPD but also federal charges for attacking a mail carrier.

Cops said they do not know what prompted the attack or if the suspects knew the victim.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

