We thought this story sounded familiar, so we checked back, and it was in 2018 that an elementary school on Staten Island had scrapped its traditional father-daughter dance over new Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Student Guidelines from the Department of Education. “Father-daughter dances inherently leave people out. Not just because of transgender status, just life in general,” said Jared Fox, the DOE’s LGBT community liaison. “These can be really uncomfortable and triggering events.”

The Virginia Department of Education has come out with its “Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools,” and it’s pretty comprehensive. School districts are allowed to enact their own policies as long as they meet the minimum requirements set out in the state’s guidance. Once again, father-daughter dances are discouraged because they are gender-based events.

Things like gym uniforms should be gender-neutral as well. In general, everything should be gender-neutral:

In general, school divisions should make efforts to eliminate gender-based practices to the extent possible. Gender-based policies, rules, and practices can have the effect of marginalizing, stigmatizing, and excluding students, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression. Examples of practices that may be based on gender include grouping students for class activities, gender-based homecoming or prom courts, limitations on who can attend as “couples” at school dances, and gender-based events such as father-daughter dances.

So homecoming kings and queens are out; we suppose homecoming couple would suffice, except that still normalizes a two-person relationship. Probably best to scrap the whole thing. Honestly, though, it would be nice to have some room to get used to the new rules.

Funny you’d mention that: every bureaucrat who had a hand in creating the document is listed with their pronouns.

This is probably all mandated by the federal Department of Education anyway and states just make up their own rulebooks as busywork.

