https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/01/virginia-department-of-education-advises-against-gender-based-events-such-as-father-daughter-dances/

We thought this story sounded familiar, so we checked back, and it was in 2018 that an elementary school on Staten Island had scrapped its traditional father-daughter dance over new Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Student Guidelines from the Department of Education. “Father-daughter dances inherently leave people out. Not just because of transgender status, just life in general,” said Jared Fox, the DOE’s LGBT community liaison. “These can be really uncomfortable and triggering events.”

The Virginia Department of Education has come out with its “Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools,” and it’s pretty comprehensive. School districts are allowed to enact their own policies as long as they meet the minimum requirements set out in the state’s guidance. Once again, father-daughter dances are discouraged because they are gender-based events.

Virginia imposes new transgender rules on schools: – Eliminate gender-based practices

– End gender-based homecoming/prom court

– Cancel events like “Father-Daughter Dances”

– Overnight lodging for field trips based on gender identity, not biological sex.https://t.co/mpKMXrRTu9 — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) July 1, 2021

Things like gym uniforms should be gender-neutral as well. In general, everything should be gender-neutral:

In general, school divisions should make efforts to eliminate gender-based practices to the extent possible. Gender-based policies, rules, and practices can have the effect of marginalizing, stigmatizing, and excluding students, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression. Examples of practices that may be based on gender include grouping students for class activities, gender-based homecoming or prom courts, limitations on who can attend as “couples” at school dances, and gender-based events such as father-daughter dances.

So homecoming kings and queens are out; we suppose homecoming couple would suffice, except that still normalizes a two-person relationship. Probably best to scrap the whole thing. Honestly, though, it would be nice to have some room to get used to the new rules.

This is the slippery slope I was told not to worry about. — Boyce Hamlet (@BoyceHamlet) July 2, 2021

Good luck getting anyone on those overnight field trips. — Jay (@OneFineJay) July 2, 2021

Fire every bureaucrat who created this madness. — BillEnZed (@BillEnZed) July 1, 2021

Funny you’d mention that: every bureaucrat who had a hand in creating the document is listed with their pronouns.

Some days I think maybe you shouldn’t be allowed to vote until your 30 or have children ………. You get the government you deserve like they say. — Rick (@Rick3428) July 2, 2021

This may be the most ridiculously shitty thing I’ve seen yet pic.twitter.com/JtO8651FGn — HARMONICA (@bar94boss) July 2, 2021

Home schooling never looked so good. — AMPU (@amperfectunion) July 2, 2021

Sure glad I moved when I did!!! — Patricia Dalton (@jerzeegirl4eve1) July 2, 2021

All of the counties south of Fairfax and Loudon need to secede and join West Virginia. — 🇺🇸Walt❌Putulski🇺🇸 (@WaltPutulski) July 2, 2021

Campaign on eliminating the Virginia Board of Education. Then DO IT. — The_Finger (@TheFinger18) July 2, 2021

This is probably all mandated by the federal Department of Education anyway and states just make up their own rulebooks as busywork.

Related:

School cancels ‘triggering’ father-daughter dance, citing new ‘gender neutral’ guidelines from the DOE https://t.co/pMxeWRaXVl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 4, 2018

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

