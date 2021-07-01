https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/what-happened-to-the-old-boris/
Greek grammar with Boris Johnson:
“ἀντί, ἀπό, ἐκ and πρό, with the genitive do go.
ἐν and σύν must have the dative.” pic.twitter.com/RiDfRYlPZL
— LilliputianX (@XLilliputian) June 30, 2021
Pity that guy isn’t Prime Minister.
Today the Prime Minister will welcome guests to Downing Street to celebrate the extraordinary contribution of LGBT people to our country as #PrideMonth draws to a close 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/N8nr4ejbmr
— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) June 29, 2021