President Trump on Thursday called for the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt to be unmasked.

“Who shot Ashli Babbitt?”

Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year veteran from San Diego who served 4 tours with the US Air Force as a high-level security officer was shot and killed by Capitol Police on January 6.

Ashli Babbitt was shot through a window on a closed door by an officer.

Babbitt appeared to be standing behind a group of people who were attempting to gain entry into the chamber.

Police had barricaded the doors and were attempting to keep the patriot protesters out — and then drew their weapons.

They opened fired and shot Ashli in the neck.

She was wheeled out of the Capital in a stretcher covered in blood and later pronounced dead.

We still do not know the name of the shooter after five months.

The Spectator released information on Wednesday that the shooter may be a member of Mike Pence’s security detail.

