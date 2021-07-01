https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/bill-cosby-bill-clinton-bbc

On Wednesday, a famous man named Bill got away with sexual assault. A British reporter stood outside the jail where Bill was incarcerated to report that Bill’s conviction was shockingly overturned. You and I know it happened to Bill Cosby. The Brit got Cosby confused with a different Bill who both got away with sexual assault, preyed on women, and got away with preying on women. Make sure you have a mouth full of water so you can have the same spit-take reaction I did.







For the last two years, this has been where Bill CLINTON has called home. But tonight he will sleep in his own bed after the bombshell decision by Pennsylvania Supreme Court has overturned his conviction of sexual assault.

How the news anchor was able to correct the story without using the words “you stupid b!tch” shows a degree of professionalism I do not have. How does such a mix-up happen? Yes, they are both famous. Yes, they are both named Bill. Yes, they are both lecherous whores who like to dip their pudding pop in the chocolate. I’m not saying there aren’t many, many, many similarities between Bill Clinton and Bill Cosby. But show some professionalism, woman! Or at least follow Twitter trends.

This is why it helps to listen to your producer.

PRODUCER: Now remember, the sexual assault conviction was overturned for Bill C– HIS BROAD: Stop trying to mansplain to me.

Worst than confusing the two Bills is the insinuation that Bill Clinton was going to be sleeping in his own bed. That Bill hasn’t slept in his own bed since 2003. I don’t know where he’s been sleeping since his buddy Jeffrey Epstein was suicided. It sure as hell isn’t next to Hillary.

