Xi warns foreign adversaries

“We will not accept sanctimonious preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us. By the same token we will never allow anyone to bully, oppress, or subjugate China. Anyone who tries will find them on a collision course with a steel wall forged by 1.4 billion people.”

Xi calls for a one-state solution with Taiwan



