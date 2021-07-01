https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/xi-warns-foreign-adversaries-check-out-this-speech/
Xi warns foreign adversaries
“We will not accept sanctimonious preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us. By the same token we will never allow anyone to bully, oppress, or subjugate China. Anyone who tries will find them on a collision course with a steel wall forged by 1.4 billion people.”
Xi calls for a one-state solution with Taiwan
President Xi Jinping declared that China had built a “moderately prosperous society,” a long-held Communist Party goal https://t.co/5cjlMvlvA4 #CPC100Years pic.twitter.com/rJSNwGmS2q
— Bloomberg (@business) July 1, 2021
A national flag-raising ceremony was held at Tian’anmen Square in Beijing on Thursday morning during a ceremony marking the #CPC100Years. pic.twitter.com/gtHwbj5NFz
— People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) July 1, 2021