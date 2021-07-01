http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HsKcSUQrZI0/xi-jinping-china-get-their-heads-bashed-ccp-speech-hong-kong-taiwan-usa-ont

“Only socialism can save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China,” he said.

“We will never allow anyone to bully, oppress or subjugate China.

“Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of Steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.”

He added: “No one should underestimate the resolve, the will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”