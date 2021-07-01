https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/01/you-dont-want-me-calling-joe-biden-a-bigot-vernon-jones-absolutely-destroys-cnn-field-reporter/

We don’t have much to say here except watch this video. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones utterly eviscerates a CNN reporter and gets in a few shots at Joe Biden in the process.

ABSOLUTE SAVAGE: Vernon Jones destroys CNN reporter – “CNN’s about controlling negroes, that’s what it stands for, controlling negroes” pic.twitter.com/JjFYrxik5A — djcalligraphy ™ (@DJcalligraphy) July 1, 2021

Vernon Jones Destroys The Masturbation Network @CNN “You don’t want me on your show no more because you know Joe Biden is a bigot and you don’t want me calling Joe Biden a bigot…. CNN is bigot… they’re race based. They use you to carry out their racist agenda and it’s sad” pic.twitter.com/QA3T1xFkmx — 🇺🇸Robert.N🇺🇸 (@Rob_Noorollah) July 1, 2021

So that is what the letters C-N-N stand for. — ArdvarkMaster (@ArdvarkMaster) July 1, 2021

Vernon Jones is great! — Pierrette De (@PierretteDe1) July 1, 2021

Makes me like Vernon even more than I already do! Love this!! — MSM = Dem paid media stenographers w/press passes (@IThinker2021) July 1, 2021

I hope Vernon runs for president some day 🇺🇲 true patriot. — Rusty Shackleford (@DTXMAGAGUY) July 1, 2021

I’m 😍 in love — CA ➡️ TX (@CatoTx1) July 1, 2021

Great seeing that little weasel squirm. — round 2 (@EricHole7) July 1, 2021

That dude has low T — 🎲 Dr. Bunker (@DesmondBunker) July 1, 2021

The CNN guy is almost scared. So weak. — Shiro W. (@ShiroWaters) July 1, 2021

Why don’t more people stand up to CNN? — Stephen (@01splcheck) July 1, 2021

Wonder if this will make Brian Stelter’s newsletter or Sunday show. CNN will make it a point to investigate Jones now and sink his candidacy any way they can.

