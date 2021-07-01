https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/01/you-dont-want-me-calling-joe-biden-a-bigot-vernon-jones-absolutely-destroys-cnn-field-reporter/
We don’t have much to say here except watch this video. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones utterly eviscerates a CNN reporter and gets in a few shots at Joe Biden in the process.
ABSOLUTE SAVAGE: Vernon Jones destroys CNN reporter – “CNN’s about controlling negroes, that’s what it stands for, controlling negroes” pic.twitter.com/JjFYrxik5A
— djcalligraphy ™ (@DJcalligraphy) July 1, 2021
Vernon Jones Destroys The Masturbation Network @CNN “You don’t want me on your show no more because you know Joe Biden is a bigot and you don’t want me calling Joe Biden a bigot…. CNN is bigot… they’re race based. They use you to carry out their racist agenda and it’s sad” pic.twitter.com/QA3T1xFkmx
— 🇺🇸Robert.N🇺🇸 (@Rob_Noorollah) July 1, 2021
