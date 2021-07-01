https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/01/you-dont-want-me-calling-joe-biden-a-bigot-vernon-jones-absolutely-destroys-cnn-field-reporter/

We don’t have much to say here except watch this video. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones utterly eviscerates a CNN reporter and gets in a few shots at Joe Biden in the process.

Wonder if this will make Brian Stelter’s newsletter or Sunday show. CNN will make it a point to investigate Jones now and sink his candidacy any way they can.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...