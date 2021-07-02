https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/07/17-ways-celebrate-your-countrys-birthday-don-feder/

And drive the Left nuts in the process.

At the time of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, John Adams predicted that Independence Day would be “celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shows, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forevermore.”

Bonfires might violate local fire codes. The president says we don’t need no stinking guns — because he has all the F-15s and nukes, in case he needs to put down another “insurrection.”

But if we are to survive as a nation, we need to give the picnics and car sales a rest and do something for America – not just on July 4th, but every day. Here’s how we can celebrate our nation’s birthday in ways that make a difference:

1. Visit a national monument — like the Concord Battlefield, the Alamo, Sagamore Hill, Independence Hall, Valley Forge or Gettysburg. (There’s one or more in every state.) Like a pilgrimage, these should be undertaken with reverence.

2. Have a 4th. of July Party — including a public reading of the Declaration of Independence, whose opening lines our cognitively challenged president consistently misquotes. (We do every year at Casa Feder.) It’s good to recall our founding principles as set forth by the men who gave us a nation.

3. Support patriotic organizations – like the NRA, American Legion, VFW, DAV and other groups dedicated to preserving our freedoms, unlike the NEA, NFL and DNC.

4. Thank a veteran — or member of the military or police, for their service. Let them know that you’re grateful.

5. Display the flag proudly – preferably, one made in the USA, not China.

6. Read American history – anything by David McCullough (including “John Adams,” “1776,” “Mornings on Horseback,” “The Pioneers,” “Truman,” and “The Path Between the Seas.”). Ditto any novel of America’s wars by Jeff Sharra (like “Rise to Rebellion,” “The Glorious Cause,” “The Frozen Hours” and “To the Last Man”).

7. Watch patriotic movies — such as “Plymouth Adventure,” “1776,” “The Crossing,” “Drums Along the Mohawk,” “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” “Young Mr. Lincoln,” “Gods and Generals, and “Gettysburg” – especially with your children or grandchildren. Books inform. At its best, cinema inspires.

8. Defend the 2nd. Amendment – It’s what makes all of our freedoms possible. Without firearms, we’d have nothing to celebrate on the 4th. In 1775, the British did not march to Concord to strike a blow against white supremacy. With a president who lacks a basic understanding of what the right to keep and bear arms means, it’s up to us to enlighten the public.

9. Never vote for a Democrat — They’ve gone from Andrew Jackson, JFK and Scoop Jackson, to Nancy Pelosi, AOC and Ilhan Omar. They were the party of slavery and segregation. Now they’re the party of middle-class servitude, via taxation and regulation.

10. Go to church, synagogue or another house of worship – Pray for America’s salvation. Beginning with George Washington, and throughout our history, our leaders designated national days of prayer. The Declaration of Independence acknowledges that rights come from God. So should we.

11. Support border security – Ronald Reagan said: “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.” The war for America is being lost 8 miles south of El Paso. Drug traffickers, human smugglers, gang members, predators of all sorts and subversives are infiltrating our nation due to an unguarded border. Most of our uninvited guests have no interest in becoming Americans, other than to vote for their patrons in the party of porous borders.

12. Become knowledgeable on the issues of the day – You can’t support America if you don’t understand how we got into this mess and what we need to do to get out of it.

13. Understand what Americanism is. – It’s a matter of heart and head, not skin.

14. Stand up for election integrity – Democracy isn’t about elections per se, but free and fair elections. That means defending voter ID laws from partisans who call them racist. The Soviet Union had elections too, so does Communist China – the kind the Democrats want to give us.

15. Say the Pledge of Allegiance – whenever there’s an opportunity. The mayor of Silverton, CO. recently banned the pledge at a public meeting and threatened to have members of the public expelled when they rose to say it anyway. The Pledge of Allegiance is to the woke ones what garlic is to vampires.

16. Honor our heroes – Give to groups like Tunnel to Towers Foundation, that builds homes for wounded veterans. Visit military cemeteries and decorate graves. That’s how Memorial Day started.

17. Never give up! – America wasn’t started or safeguarded over the course of 245 years by quitters. Think of Valley Forge, the string of defeats the Union Army suffered in 1861-62, Belleau Wood and Bastogne. To pledge allegiance to the flag means that you will fight to keep it waving, regardless of the odds.

We are in a war for America’s survival, every bit as desperate as the Revolution, the Civil War or the Cold War. It includes the metaphorical equivalent of house-to-house fighting.

We are fighting for the preservation of free speech, religious liberty, private property, limited government and public safety. If the Founding Fathers could pledge their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor, the least we can do is to risk our reputations and jobs to stand up to the cancel culture and other types of leftist tyranny.

Happy Fourth of July.