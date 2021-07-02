http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Qc8KMdSDjtU/government-added-188000-jobs-june

(CNSNews.com) – Governments in the United States added a net total of 188,000 jobs in the month of June, even as the federal government decreased the number it employed by 5,000, according to the monthly employment report released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

State governments during the month added 69,000 jobs and local governments added 124,000.

Employment in private education also increased. The Bureau of Labor Statistics explained that the state and local government surge in employment was driven largely by hiring by public education institutions—as the COVID-19 pandemic began to recede.

“In June, employment rose by 155,000 in local government education, by 75,000 in state government education, and by 39,000 in private education,” the BLS said in its release on the June employment numbers.

“In both public and private education, staffing fluctuations due to the pandemic, in part reflecting the return to in-person learning and other school-related activities, have distorted the normal seasonal buildup and layoff patterns, likely contributing to the job gains in June,” said BLS. “(Without the typical seasonal employment increases earlier, there were fewer layoffs at the end of the school year, resulting in job gains after

seasonal adjustment.) These variations make it more challenging to discern the current employment trends in these industries.

However, employment in education is still down from where it stood prior to the pandemic.

“Since February 2020, employment is down by 414,000 in local government education, by 168,000 in state government education, and by 255,000 in private education,” said BLS.

Overall government employment is also still below where it was before pandemic.

In February 2020, overall government employment in the United States was at 22,835,000—995,000 above the current 21,840,000. Federal employment rose from 2,863,000 in February 2020 to 2,879,000 in March 2020 and 2,883,000 in April 2020 (which was a Census year). Since then, it has dropped by 7,000 to the current 2,876,000.

State government employment was at 5,303,000 in February 2020. That was 210,000 higher than the state government employment of 5,093,000 in June.

Local government employment was 14,669,000 in February 2020. That was 798,000 more than the local government of 13,871,000 in June.

