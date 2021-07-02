https://www.dailywire.com/news/7-comedians-happy-to-roast-dr-fauci

Today’s comedians speak truth to power, unless that power wants to expand government, restrict freedoms or make us more dependent on anyone except ourselves.

Dr. Anthony Fauci checks all three boxes.

It’s why whenever he graces a late-night couch or Zoom screen the interview turns into a lovefest.

When Brad Pitt played Dr. Fauci on “Saturday Night Live” last year, the Oscar winner did all he could to idolize the flip-flopping bureaucrat, down to breaking character and ripping off his gray wig to sing his praises.

The following seven comedians approach Dr. Fauci from a decidedly different perspective. He’s a control freak who delivers mandates that often conflict with his own advice.

So many positions! So many elements to mock for comedians willing to cut a public figure down to size! These cut-ups do just that.

JP Sears

The YouTube-based comic hasn’t met a progressive narrative he isn’t eager to smash. Safe spaces. Antifa as an anti-fascist force. Trans athletes. And, of course, Dr. Fauci as the medical guru we need now more than ever.

Sears isn’t messing around when it comes to Dr. Fauci’s serial distortions. He dubbed a video on Dr. Fauci “Public Enemy No. 1,” savaging both the doctor and Big Tech suppressing vital information tied to the pandemic.

That particular video offers far tougher questions than the typical late-night softball, and Dr. Fauci deserves every one of them.

K-von

This comedian leveraged his YouTube page during the pandemic, earning thousands of fresh followers in the process. How? He dared to poke fun at liberal sacred cows, including a certain NIH leader.

His “Fauci Pokey” video roasts the doctor for his signature flip flop on masking early in the pandemic. K-von nails the scratchy doc’s tone, but it’s how he assembles the damning interview footage that leaves the biggest mark.

“You take your mask off, you put three masks on and switch your advice around, you do the Dr. Fauci and keep businesses locked down, because you’re a [bleep]-in clown,” he warbles in character.

Ryan Long

No comedian attacks the woke left with more ferocity than this Canadian comic. His “When Wokes and Racists Actually Agree on Everything” is a modern-day classic. And, sadly, it gets more profound with every new Critical Race Theory revelation.

He does similar takedowns on his “Boyscast” weekly podcast, an irreverent showcase that channels the best of Howard Stern’s glory days.

“Obviously Fauci is not gonna get caught in a rave,” Long said on one telecast, noting the 80-year-old doctor’s personal life isn’t like those suffering from lockdown overload. “He wasn’t doing s*** anyway … did your grandfather make that many changes (to his lifestyle during the lockdowns)?”

The ribbings don’t end there.

Long and co-host Danny Polishchuk torched Dr. Fauci for saying that even vaccinated people should either stay home or mask up religiously. Long even teased a sketch in which Dr. Fauci admits to his grand strategy regarding his endless, exasperating flip-flops.

”I’m such a nice guy I wanted everyone to be right, so I wanted everyone to have a turn being right,” Long cracked.

A recent recurring bit is “Based Fauci,” a Dr. Fauci-like figure who suddenly leans to the radical right.

Tim Dillon

Dillon breaks most, if not all, of the typical comedy rules. And even a few cultural ones. He’s an openly gay man who flirts with right-of-center thinking, but he’s often impossible to pin down or predict. He’s also an aggressive truth teller, which comes in handy when Dr. Fauci enters the discussion.

He shared an inconvenient observation on Dr. Fauci during a conversation with podcaster/boxer Logan Paul.

“A guy like that’s been a nerd for 30 years,” Dillon said of Dr. Fauci. “And then this happened. And you gotta admit there was probably a little spring in his step when the cases started skyrocketing … he was walking around his house saying, ‘today’s the day I’m slinging d***.”

“He was a TikTok kid in that moment. ‘Everyone cares about me,’” he added.

That kind of irreverent humor, based on how humans operate, is verboten in most comedy arenas. Dillon doesn’t care. It’s a funny riff, and who knows how much truth is in it?

Dana Carvey

The “Saturday Night Live” alum made his Dr. Fauci impression a regular part of his new “Fantastic!” podcast. And while Carvey has never embraced the Colbert style of comedy – think mean and brimming with talking points – Carvey still digs deeper into Dr. Fauci than most peers.

He ends each Dr. Fauci bit with the doctor announcing, “Go bleep yourself,” which comes with a curious subtext. It’s certainly more biting than anything heard or seen in traditional comedy routines.

A recent podcast found Carvey warbling a new version of “My Way,” sung by Dr. Fauci. Once more the comic cut through the media haze to remind us how the doctor misled the world when it came to the pandemic’s origin.

“But when, it’s confirmed the virus escaped from a lab, I’ll haven’t any regrets, but when I had my druthers I’d hope the entire world forgets,” Carvey-as-Fauci croons.

Rob Schneider

Carvey’s former colleague at “SNL” is having a harder time finding the funny in Dr. Fauci’s antics. Schneider leans more to the right these days, noticing the corruption infiltrating modern journalism as well as Dr. Fauci’s flippity flops.

Maybe someday soon he’ll uncork a new video or stand-up routine based on the doctor’s track record. For now, he’s leveraging his Twitter account (and 930K followers) to send Dr. Fauci a message.

Not since the days of the former Soviet Union and their propaganda machines Pravda & TASS has ‘news’ outlets like MSNBC (among most others) been such blatant Pro Government Mouthpieces.

Fauci will be (rightly) tossed in the dustbin of history for the fraud he has always been. https://t.co/vbsuCvJX6W — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 9, 2021

Tyler Fischer

The versatile comic isn’t as well known as a Colbert or Kimmel, but few recreate Dr. Fauci’s sandpaper voice as well as Fischer. His YouTube videos featuring his impression are a consistent hoot. Try not to laugh when he says the word, “droplets.” Good luck.

Fischer’s take isn’t mean-spirited, but it mocks Dr. Fauci for his “sky is falling” rhetoric. That apparently hit a nerve on social media, since TikTok erased some of his Dr. Fauci impressions.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

