https://noqreport.com/2021/07/02/a-u-d-i-t-of-elections-democrats-getting-concerned/

Share the truth

AP Photo/Ben Gray A.U.D.I.T.: A bout U ndermining D emocrat- I mplemented T heft (of elections)

The Democrat-media complex (and RINO allies like Liz Cheney) have been telling us that the 2020 elections were the most secure ever and that any talk of systemic election fraud is “baseless” and a “conspiracy theory.” The phrase “baseless claims of election fraud” has been endlessly repeated by Democrats and their lickspittle media since that CISA announcement on 12 November that included this statement: “ There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” What a bald-faced lie!

This article is the seventh in a series that has summarized election irregularities uncovered, independent analyses performed, affidavits filed, video interviews given, sworn testimonies made, and commentary from election experts provided across the US. Refer to the six previous articles here , here , here , here , here , and here . And then there were separate articles on write-in and minor party vote “ adjudication ,” Arizona shenanigans , Wisconsin irregularities , and Pennsylvania irregularities . All of this is a mountain of evidence that keeps growing every day, and the Democrat-media complex continues […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

