Joe Biden can’t start his Independence Day partying soon enough, apparently:

He only wants to talk about happy things, man!

Why can’t you people understand that???!!!

He just needs enough time to make sure his handlers put together the right list of reporters for him to call on.

They’d be rioting in the streets.

