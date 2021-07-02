https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/561387-alabama-police-nearly-two-dozen-shots-fired-into-democratic-state

The home of an Alabama state senator was shot at 23 times on Thursday morning, The Associated Press reports.

The home, belonging to Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) was attacked around 5 a.m., according to neighbors.

“I heard shots ring out and I laid there for a few seconds, but I didn’t know whether if I jumped up quick, that a bullet or something may come through the window,” one of the witnesses told Fox 10 News. “I looked out of all the windows to see if I could see anybody walking around or driving but I didn’t see nothing. Just heard the shots.”

Figures, who has been a member of the state Senate since 1997, was not home during the incident. Local police report that no one was harmed as a result of the gun shots.

According to Mobile police spokesman Lt. Christopher Levy, the attack “does not appear to be a random act,” but they haven’t been able to determine if it was motivated by the senator’s political stances, AL.com reports.

“It’s way too early to know that,” Levy added. “[Police are] just now starting the investigation, as of this afternoon.”

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects.

The Mobile Police did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

