Olympic hopeful Sha’Carri Richardson’s 100 meter Olympic qualifying result was annulled after she failed a drug test.

21-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson rose to stardom in 2019 when she broke the 100m record at the NCAA Championships.

Reuters reported:

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, expected to be one of the biggest draws at the Tokyo Olympics, will miss the 100 metres at the Games after accepting a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis during her U.S. trials victory in June. TRENDING: Biden Snaps at Reporter: ‘I’m Not Going to Answer Negative Questions… It’s Fourth of July’ (VIDEO) The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed the suspension on Friday, though the 21-year-old still has a chance of running in the Olympic relay events. The positive test came at the U.S. Olympic trials when Richardson underlined her credentials as a serious gold medal contender by winning the 100m in 10.86 seconds. The women’s 100m event in Tokyo starts on July 30, two days after Richardson’s ban ends but the adverse finding means her Olympic qualifying results at the trials, which offer automatic places to the first three qualified athletes in each event, are annulled.

Peak 2021 insanity: A female runner is banned from participating because she tested positive for THC, the chemical found in pot — BUT a biological male can compete against women.

Sha’Carri Richardson took responsibility for her actions during an appearance on “Today.”

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson said. “I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do.. and I still made that decision.”

“Don’t judge me, because I am human… I just happen to run a little faster.” Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) speaks with @SavannahGuthrie about her failed drug test. pic.twitter.com/aZKTDhYn6Z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

