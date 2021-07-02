https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ammon-bundy-found-guilty-of-misdemeanors/

Ammon Bundy, a Republican candidate for Idaho governor, was found guilty Thursday of misdemeanor trespassing and resisting officers after short deliberations by an Ada County jury.

A four-day trial began Monday in connection to an incident at the Idaho Capitol on Aug. 25, 2020, during a special session of the Idaho Legislature, when Bundy refused to leave the Lincoln Auditorium, was placed under arrest and went limp, forcing Idaho State Police troopers to wheel him out of the Statehouse in a chair.

Bundy was sentenced to three days in jail but got credit for time served, so he’ll have no additional jail time. He also was sentenced to 48 hours of community service and a $750 fine by Magistrate Judge David Manweiler.

The jury came back after deliberating for barely an hour.

“You’re a clever and sophisticated man,” Manweiler said of Bundy. “You have the ability to wield great political power because of the people that believe in you.” Manweiler said he took issue with Bundy’s way of protesting but didn’t think the result of the trial would alter Bundy’s beliefs.

“There’s a way to protest, there’s a way to voice your displeasure with your government,” Manweiler said. Bundy was offered the opportunity to address the court, but he declined.

