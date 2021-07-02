https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/02/an-underwater-fire-in-the-gulf-of-mexico-caused-by-a-ruptured-pipeline-sends-kaiju-trending/

A pipeline ruptured in the Gulf of Mexico’s Campeche Sound and caused a massive fire on the surface:

🚨 Sobre el incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México, en la Sonda de Campeche, a unos metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap) Tres barcos han apoyado para sofocar las llamas pic.twitter.com/thIOl8PLQo — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021

Yikes:

An underwater gas pipeline has caught fire in the Gulf of Mexico. It is connected to a platform operated by Mexican oil giant Pemex that was producing 726,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent at the moment of the incident. https://t.co/xLzQOkumWhpic.twitter.com/ieqCVhtD95 — Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) July 2, 2021

And now “Kaiju” is trending:

They say this is an underwater gas line that burst in the Gulf of Mexico, but I really hope the government has got some huge Kaiju fighting robots on standby… pic.twitter.com/pHh3WQTNCo — elijah (@HawksNest) July 2, 2021

It . . . does look just like that:

“I was fifteen when the first Kaiju made land in San Francisco. By the time tanks, jets and missiles took it down, six days and 35 miles later, three cities were destroyed…,” https://t.co/TeADHwzPxl — Scott Fallon (@NewsFallon) July 2, 2021

Get the robots ready, humans:

I’ve seen this before. It’s Kaiju time https://t.co/yN9pXPiPnq — Wil Hunter presented by the hamster cage (@Wil__Hunter) July 2, 2021

The fire has reportedly been extinguished:

“#Pemex reports that a gas leak was recorded in an underwater pipeline with the presence of fire at sea, 150 meters from the KU-C satellite platform, belonging to the Ku-Maloob-Zaap Production Asset. The fire was extinguished at 10:45 am.”

#Pemex informa que se registró una fuga de gas en un ducto submarino con presencia de fuego en el mar, a 150 metros de la plataforma satélite KU-C, perteneciente al Activo de Producción Ku-Maloob-Zaap. El fuego se extinguió a las 10:45 am.https://t.co/EoNsfI4Pxv pic.twitter.com/SsenwknnVO — Petróleos Mexicanos (@Pemex) July 2, 2021

