A pipeline ruptured in the Gulf of Mexico’s Campeche Sound and caused a massive fire on the surface:

Yikes:

And now “Kaiju” is trending:

It . . . does look just like that:

Get the robots ready, humans:

The fire has reportedly been extinguished:

#Pemex reports that a gas leak was recorded in an underwater pipeline with the presence of fire at sea, 150 meters from the KU-C satellite platform, belonging to the Ku-Maloob-Zaap Production Asset. The fire was extinguished at 10:45 am.”

