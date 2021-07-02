https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-rally-sarasota-florida-saturday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday struck a brazenly American tone at a Sarasota, Fla. rally, painting the Biden administration as radically un-American as he hailed the country’s legacy stemming from its July 4, 1776 origins.

“The mission of all of us here tonight is to preserve the legacy of July 4, 1776, and to defend our liberty from the radical left movement,” Trump told the enormous crowd at the event.

He claimed that the Biden administration has launched an “all-out assault on everything we cherish,” citing high crime statistics and the crisis at the southern U.S. border.

Criticizing efforts to purge or sideline classic American figures from U.S. history curricula, Trump said: “We will teach young people across the country that George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and John Hancock will forever be American heroes.”

“People want to take their names off things,” he said. “They will never be purged from history or cancelled from our hearts.”

The Sarasota event comes after a similarly packed appearance by Trump last week at an Ohio rally where he showed up to offer support to one of his former aides, Max Miler, who is hoping to unseat a Trump-critical Republican for the House of Representatives.

