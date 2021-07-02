https://www.dailywire.com/news/atf-investigating-lapds-botched-detonation-of-seized-explosives

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) national response team is at the scene of a major explosion that shook a residential neighborhood in South Los Angeles on Wednesday night that damaged homes, stores, vehicles, and left 17 people injured. The blast occurred after an LAPD bomb squad attempted to safely detonate improvised explosive devices (IEDs) found as part of an illegal fireworks stockpile.

Local reporters say authorities are being extremely tight-lipped about the incident.

ATF Assistant Special Officer in Charge Michael Hoffman said at a press conference on Friday afternoon that he had no timeline for how long it could take to complete an investigation.

Law enforcement had responded to a home on the 700 block of East 27th Street on Wednesday and discovered about 5,000 pounds of illegal commercial fireworks. They also found other explosives that some initial reports described as “homemade fireworks,” which LAPD deemed to be “more unstable.” Those items were transferred to the iron chamber of a containment vehicle parked on the street outside for controlled detonation.

#BreakingNews LAPD Bomb techs trying to safety dispose of several Improvised Fireworks inside the Dept Total Containment Vessel miscalculated and resulting blast destroyed containment sphere and blew out windows for blocks. At least 3 people transported. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/AEOUw60fwH — Pete Demetriou (@knxpete) July 1, 2021

The Los Angeles Times reported:

The department’s explosives experts were content to haul off nearly all of the illegal stash to a secured location for destruction. It was a run-of-the-mill operation in the lead-up to the Fourth of July in a city obsessed with fireworks. But about 40 soda can-sized items and 200 smaller items, each with a short fuse and unknown firepower, gave them pause. They were uncertain the devices were stable enough to transport. Instead, they tried to safely detonate the devices in a specialized container right there on the street — and caused a massive explosion that left the residential block in tatters… It was a disaster captured by television choppers and crews on the ground who’d gathered in the neighborhood to record the fireworks seizure and detonation.

EXPLOSION! LAPD was disposing of illegal fireworks in South LA when the explosion occurred. At least 5 are injured. @KTLA @heli_CvP pic.twitter.com/99e9TzVtOr — Ryder Christ (@RyderChristNews) July 1, 2021

An aerial news reporter said he was told police were preparing to detonate the IEDs when he was dispatched to the location to provide coverage.

The botched detonation occurred around 7:35 p.m. and reportedly shattered windows and sent shrapnel up to three blocks away. Authorities said nine LAPD officers, one local ATF agent, and six civilians were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said officers tried to evacuate residents from the area before the explosion, but some did not answer their doors. The injured civilians reportedly came from those homes. The city is connecting displaced residents with a shelter and community-based organizations that provide services and assistance.

Shocking new detail on today’s fireworks detonation gone awry: LAPD thinks the top of that armored container device flew TWO BLOCKS to the East, smashing part of a roof before hitting the dirt. The top of that device reportedly weights as much as one TON (center of pic) @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/uss3l1Z2fH — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) July 1, 2021

Moore said there was “a total catastrophic failure of that containment vehicle,” which was severely damaged. A spokesman for the department said the truck cost “at least $1 million.”

The Southern California News Group reported Arturo Cejas III, 27, was taken into custody on Wednesday on suspicion of reckless or malicious possession of a destructive device. He was reportedly being held on $500,000 bail. According to the outlet, Chief Moore said Cejas could face an additional child-endangerment charge, because his 10-year-old brother was allegedly at the home when police found the contraband.

At this time, investigators have only confirmed that the fireworks came to L.A. from “out of state.”

LAPD provided these photos of the homemade fireworks that were seized last night in South LA. They exploded during what was supposed to a controlled detonation, injuring 17 people. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/VBkJ86KlKj — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) July 1, 2021

A state official said illegal fireworks brought into California are often linked to organized crime and street gangs employing the same smuggling techniques they use to distribute narcotics. The Press-Enterprise recently reported the contraband is “sold online, in parking lots and from warehouses at double or triple their cost,” while “the proceeds are then spent on firearms, said Bryan Gouge, a senior arson and bomb investigator in the state Fire Marshal’s Office.”

