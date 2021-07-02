https://hannity.com/media-room/best-4th-ever-usa-prepping-for-mega-fourth-of-july-celebrations-parties-as-pandemic-recedes/

“While it’s good to talk about serious things, it’s just as important and just as American to have some fun,” he added.

“My fellow Americans, in a few moments the celebrations will begin here in New York Harbor. It’s going to be quite a show,” said Reagan. “It’s worth remembering that all the celebrations on this day is rooted in history.”

Ronald Reagan addressed millions of Americans from New York Harbor to mark the Fourth of July during his tenure in the White House; telling citizens “it’s important to have some fun.”

JOE NO! Biden Tells Un-Vaccinated Americans They May Have to Cancel the Fourth of July

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.22.21

President Biden issued a dire warning to un-vaccinated Americans this week; saying those unwilling to mask-up for the next few months and receive the injection may have to cancel their Fourth of July celebrations.

“More than 51 percent of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, according to CDC data, indicating that herd immunity and the pandemic’s end are near,” reports the New York Post.

“But Biden said at the White House that he’s not yet comfortable saying people can hold small outdoor gatherings on Independence Day,” adds the newspaper.

Biden warns if Americans don’t get COVID jabs they might have to cancel July 4 https://t.co/p5euJI9X1H pic.twitter.com/Pln0NWQCVJ — New York Post (@nypost) April 21, 2021

“Back on March 11, I outlined a vision of what America could look like by the Fourth of July — an America that was much closer to normal life that we left behind more than a year ago,” Biden said.

He added: “To celebrate our independence from this virus on July 4th with family and friends in small groups, we still have more to do in the months of May and June. We all need to mask up until the number of cases goes down, until everyone has a chance to get their shot.”

