https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biden-admins-payroll-set-expensive-ever/

According to the White House payroll report, The Biden administration is set to have the most expensive payroll in history.

Estimated cost under Biden: Over $200 million

Cost under Trump: $164.3 million

Cost under Obama: $188.5 million(first term)

TRENDING: Biden White House to Deploy “Delta Variant” Response Teams Across US to Communities with Low Vaccination Rates

Just The News reported:

President Biden’s White House payroll is projected to be the most expensive in U.S. history.

A White House payroll report released Thursday shows the cost of Biden’s four-year term is projected to exceed $200 million, according to Forbes.

Adjusting for inflation, the previous Trump administration spent $164.3 over four years, while President Obama spent $188.5 million during his first term, 2009-2012.

The payroll report includes the names, status, salary, and position titles of all 567 White House employees. Biden also spent more on a larger staff for his first lady, Jill Biden, than his predecessors.