President Joe Biden faced intense backlash late on Thursday after his administration bragged on social media that they had saved Americans a total of just $0.16 on the cost of food for Fourth of July celebrations.

“Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news,” The White House tweeted. “According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish.”

The administration was mocked, criticized, and was outright castigated over the tweet with many calling it an attempt to gaslight the American public about inflation.

The following are some of the responses the administration received:

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY): “Apparently, no one at the Biden @WhiteHouse has been to the gas station recently. The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.15. This is the HIGHEST price for a gallon of gas since 2014 and a 42% INCREASE from last year.”

Leftist Ed Oswald: “What in fresh hell is this? Housing costs are up by double digits, used cars are literally appreciating on dealer’s lots, and you’re talking about a BBQ? The Trumpiness of this tweet is just gross. Might as well forget about everything else that’s way more expensive?”

CEO Dan Price: “16 cents? Home prices are going up 24% annually right now. The median home goes up 16 cents every 1.3 seconds right now.”

NewsBusters editor Curtis Houck: “Lunacy and divorced from reality. One could argue this is worse than anything Trump tweeted from a policy perspective.”

Brian McFadden: “$600 + $1400 + 16¢ = Landslide midterm losses.”

The Arizona Libertarian Party: “There weren’t many 7/4 cookouts last year and every article I’ve read says the cost of groceries is way up.. but okay. Cringey puns ain’t gonna save you, Joe.”

Kayleigh McEnany: “If President Trump were in the White House… We wouldn’t have huge spikes in homicide & violent crime (except in Dem cities, sadly). We wouldn’t have a 21-year HIGH in illegal crossings. And we wouldn’t be celebrating pennies in savings as inflation everywhere else SKYROCKETS.”

Writer Mark Hemingway: “Comparing prices to last year when there was a massive global pandemic wreaking havoc with supply chains… and then noting just 16 cents in savings this year, seems like advertising a big L?”

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT): “With an unprecedented humanitarian crisis at our border, soaring gas prices, and more out of control spending that will cripple our future generations, the Biden Administration is bragging about saving us $0.04 on sliced cheese.”

Doug Heye: “They’ll lose that whopping 16 cents in higher gas prices going to the grocery store and the increased cost of produce (not mentioned here). And God help them if they needed some lumber for some deck repair. But enjoy your 16 cents, everyone – don’t spend it all in one place!”

Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL): “Good news: you can save 16 cents on the groceries for your cookout this year. Bad news: the gas to get to the store will cost you 42% more than last year.”

Mikey Reid: “Hahahahahahaha he lied about the $2k checks and we never saw another cent but don’t worry starving Americans facing eviction, you will save .16¢ on your cookout lmfaoo.”

Guy Benson: “Remember when $1,000 worker bonuses during the roaring post-tax reform economy were ‘crumbs’?”

Lyndsey Fifield: “My grocery bill is almost twice what it was last year for exactly the same items. This is straight up gaslighting.”

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL): “Maybe you can use the extra 16 cents towards the several extra dollars to fill up your gas tank.”

Matt Whitlock: “Spent $2T for the American Rescue Plan and all we got was 16 cents off potato chips.”

Rob Schmitt: “Look at this pathetic attempt to fight the inflation narrative.”

Bruce Hooley: “Now lettuce factor in the cost of gasoline to get to the grocery and your transparent, disingenuous lie that things are better now than under Trump will leave you in a pickle.”

Kathy Burnett: “As American families are burdened with out of control inflation and are locked out of the house market as prices skyrocket, the White House celebrates saving $0.16 on an Independence Day cookout…”

Other notable responses included:

