https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/02/biden-who-received-over-900k-from-the-univ-of-penn-nominates-the-universitys-president-as-u-s-ambassador-to-germany-a/

President Biden has nominated University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Germany:

NEWS: Biden names Amy Gutmann as his nominee for US ambassador to Germany, Jeffrey Hovenier as ambassador to Kosovo, and Virginia Palmer for Ghana. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 2, 2021

This would be the same University of Pennsylvania that paid Biden “more than $900,000 in the years after he left the vice presidency”:

Biden was paid more than $900,000 by Penn in the years after he left the vice presidency. A couple members of his family have gone there. Now, he’s selected the university’s longtime president, Amy Gutmann, to be ambassador to Germany. https://t.co/7XGG9vMTwj — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 2, 2021

It’s always nice when you can repay a favor, right?

NEW: Biden nominates Univ. of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann, who hired him for a professorship in 2017, as German ambassador.https://t.co/YWf8VcJ35d — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 2, 2021

This website on higher education news phrased it as, “daughter of Holocaust survivor parlays extensive ties to Biden”:

.@Penn president Amy Gutmann tipped as next US envoy to Germany: after 17 years as Ivy League leader, daughter of Holocaust survivor parlays extensive ties to Bidenhttps://t.co/fknvRfr69p pic.twitter.com/boHsbU4nnb — Times Higher Education (@timeshighered) July 1, 2021

Biden took an “unpaid leave of absence” from the university when he decided to run for president. From the Philadelphia Enquirer:

In any case, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement will remain, the university said. Biden took an unpaid leave of absence from the center in April 2019, after announcing he would run for president. The center was always intended to continue even after Biden moved on, the school said. Its website features a lead photo of Gutmann, Biden, and Penn board member and journalist Andrea Mitchell from the 2018 opening.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

