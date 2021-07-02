https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/bidens-america-ransomware-attack-paralyzes-networks-hundreds-us-companies/

This is Joe Biden’s America.

A ransomware attack paralyzed networks of more than 200 US companies on Friday.

Hackers targeted software supplier Kaseya and penetrated cloud-service providers by going through its network management system.

Surprise, surprise, Russians are being blamed for this latest ransomware attack.

Associated Press reported:

The REvil gang, a major Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate, appears to be behind the attack, said John Hammond of the security firm Huntress Labs. He said the criminals targeted a software supplier called Kaseya, using its network-management package as a conduit to spread the ransomware through cloud-service providers. Other researchers agreed with Hammond’s assessment.

“Kaseya handles large enterprise all the way to small businesses globally, so ultimately, (this) has the potential to spread to any size or scale business,” Hammond said in a direct message on Twitter. “This is a colossal and devastating supply chain attack.”

It was not immediately clear how many Kaseya customers might be affected or who they might be. Kaseya urged customers in a statement on its website to immediately shut down servers running the affected software. It said the attack was limited to a “small number” of its customers.

Hammond of Huntress said he was aware of four managed-services providers — companies that host IT infrastructure for multiple customers — being hit by the ransomware, which encrypts networks until the victims pay off attackers. He said thousand of computers were hit.

“We currently have three Huntress partners who are impacted with roughly 200 businesses that have been encrypted,” Hammond said.