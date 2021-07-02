http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7RSRP6P0RIQ/

President Joe Biden’s top deputies joined with transgender activists on Wednesday to encourage children to claim they are suffering from anti-transgender discrimination.

“If you or someone you know is facing discrimination because you are transgender, we want to know,” said Kristen Clarke, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, said in the June 30 YouTube broadcast.

“You can file a complaint now … We see you, we hear you, and we will keep fighting for your inclusion, your dignity, and your equal rights under law,” said Clarke, who also suggested that the Supreme Court will back the children’s claim.

“We are on your side, we’ve got your back,” said Miguel Cardona, the Secretary of Education. He continued:

We stand with you, we see you, we hear you. We respect you. You matter. You are brave. And you are already strong, standing in the light that emanates and you can be unapologetically and authentically you. Continue to be courageous by speaking up and speaking up when you believe that you have experienced discrimination.

“You are so brave,” said Rachel Levine, a transgender man who is the Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services. “I want you to know your president has your backs … and I will do everything that I can to support and advocate for our community,” Levine added.

“This transgender convening comes across like an advertisement to young people that offers fame through activism,” responded Natasha Chart, a feminist who argues that women’s rights can only exist when they are based on the recognition that women are biologically different from men.

The White House’s message to young people, she said, is:

The President of the United States and his advisors are lifting you up on this pedestal and calling you an activist and making this an important part of your identity — at a time when [young] people’s psyches are fragile because they’re in adolescence, and it’s a time of a lot of turmoil … They are encouraging these kids, ‘Come out as this, and someone will make you famous.’

The little-publicized, online-only, 80-minute “Convening on Transgender Equality” showcased 21 speakers. They included several children, transgender activists, a few elected politicians, as well the cabinet secretaries, plus White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki and Susan Rice, the director of the United States Domestic Policy Council.

President Biden did not appear in the video.

Most of the people in the video who claimed to be transgender are men who adopt the stereotypical appearance of women.

None of the speakers acknowledged the risks of claimed transgender status — the health risk from drugs, hormones, and surgery, the sexual and social isolation of people who claim to be transgender, or the alternative mental health sources of the children’s claims.

The speakers did not mention the evidence that children move in and out of claimed transgender status, for example, because they are seeking a female refuge from porn-watching boys and youths.

The speakers also ignored the evidence that lesbian and gay kids may be pushed into transgender declarations, the right and proven ability of parents to help raise their children, the authority of states and schools boards to set school rules, nor the risk imposed on other children by authority figures who champion the sexual claims of fewer than one percent of children.

The speakers did not mention the polls showing deep opposition to the far-reaching demands of the transgender ideology. That ideology demands that the government penalize Americans who disagree that a person’s sex in law and culture is set by their “gender identity” instead of their obvious and unchangeable biology.

For example, a September 2020 poll of 3,500 likely voters, conducted by Spry Strategies and sponsored by the Women’s Liberation Front, showed that 54 percent of voters strongly oppose children undergoing physical sex-related surgery or taking cross-sex hormones. Just eight percent strongly agreed.

In the video, White House officials showcased many children and young people who claim to be transgender, including people aged 11 and 16.

“My name is Libby Gonzales. I live in Texas, and I’m 11 years old, and I use she/her pronouns,” one child said, prompting the presenter — Chris Mosier — to encourage the child by saying, “Excellent!”

The child continued: “I really love swimming. I feel like I get to be myself when I’m swimming. And I really also enjoy martial arts, basketball, and yoga, and I’d really like to try tennis.”

“I’m joined by incredible youth leaders and organizers who are driving change in their communities, leaders that identify as transgender girls and young women and or gender/non-binary youth of color,” said another transgender advocate as he encouraged additional children to speak up.

One teenager responded:

We are at the crossroads of racism, sexism, trans and transphobia. We need policies written and passed — passed with our input — to protect us and to protect our rights. Black Girls, black trans-girls, and gender nonconforming youth of color are always forgotten or [are] intentionally left out of the conversation. And we have the power to change that. I want to live a life that is free and I deserve to … I am 16 years old, and I’ve been working, I mean organizing, for five years. Organizing is a part of my identity.

Despite much contradictory evidence, the video echoed threats that parents who disagree with transgender claims may lose their children to suicide. “If you were to see the numbers of the percentages of trans kids who are unsupported in their home environment, their school environment, their suicide rates are astronomically high compared to their cisgender counterparts,” said Alex Cardona, a “female to male transgender.”

Speakers also portrayed government-run schools and centers as safe havens for teenagers in conflict with their parents. “People, especially LGBTQ people, their biggest support system could be at school [because] they could not have supportive of household,” Alex Cardona said.

“My hope is that for LGBTQ youth in foster care, that they can be in a place where they also have the support that they need, that they can have loving and affirming homes because affirming LGBTQ youth is suicide prevention,” said former lesbian Elliott Orrin Hinkle.

Throughout the video, officials praised children who claim sexual transgenders as civil rights heroes. Rice said:

Transgender youth are brave, and they’re strong. every young person deserves to be able to live freely as their authentic self, to be met with unconditional support. This is a time of both great hope and possibility in the transgender civil rights movement, with more and more young people able to come out as transgender, gender non-conforming or non-binary, and be loved and supported just as they are.

Biden’s deputies are “exploiting progressive [people’s] instinct for fairness and desire for everyone to be treated well and to have fair opportunities,” said Chart. But their talk about protecting children clashes with their reckless encouragement of children to make life-changing decisions, she said, adding:

In other contexts, such as when you’re talking about the school-to-prison pipeline, these same progressives would describe it as dehumanizing to give an adult prison term [to children] … [White House officials] are acting like we learned nothing from the catastrophes that befell the lives of the [Hollywood] child stars of the 80s.

Numerous polls show the public wants to protect their kids from transgender activists, from medical risks, and from the social isolation ensured by a transgender identity.

GOP leaders in Congress have been largely silent about the issue, despite a roar of protest from GOP activists and a nationwide wave of protective legislation by GOP legislators. For example, the Twitter account used by GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy has no mentions of “transgender.” He also did not speak in the floor debate when the Democrats’ pro-transgender bill was passed in March.

Broad and vague polls show public sympathy for the Democrats’ transgender legislation. But detailed polls show deep and widespread rejection of transgender demands amid plenty of anecdotal evidence that many Democrats also oppose the transgender ideology.

The strong opposition is fuelling support for state legislation in many states that protect children from further damage. A May 2021 Gallup poll, for example, showed 62 percent to 34 percent opposition to transgender entry into women’s sports. Even the National Republican Senatorial Committee, run by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), noted that one of its April polls of Latino voters showed 51 percent strong opposition to just 15 percent strong support for the demand that transgender boys be allowed to play in girls’ athletics.

