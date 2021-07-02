http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/sZF5ez2xNS4/

A baffling video of NYU professor Scott Galloway, which was apparently posted and then deleted by Bloomberg, quickly made the Twitter rounds on Friday.

New York Times media reporter Katie Robertson blessed Twitter with the clip, asking if it gives viewers “insight into what to expect” when watching his new show on Bloomberg streaming service Quicktake.

Scott Galloway (⁦@profgalloway⁩) has a new show on Bloomberg’s ⁦@Quicktake⁩ streaming service and … this deleted video gives some … insight into what to expect? pic.twitter.com/IsUyFwend1 — Katie Robertson (@katie_robertson) July 2, 2021

The video shows a shirtless Galloway wearing a hard hat and holding a mattock while revealing his sexual preferences, including an affinity for “one night stands.”

“The man of your dreams is here!” he proclaims at the start of the video, later adding a disclaimer: “If your dreams include the Village People meets a 47-year-old Jewish academic with erectile dysfunction who’s on testosterone.”

Galloway, who also hosts Vox Media podcast Pivot with the New York Times’s Kara Swisher, claimed to work both in construction and academia, also announcing that he likes to “bring construction into” his sex life.

“I’m a big fan of one night stands. I call it the ‘Nut and Bolt,” he said. “Anyway, Bitcoin, bitches!”

The clip then cuts to a black screen with instructions, “CUE OUR INTRO,” raising the question: Did Bloomberg post this on purpose?

Robertson gave Twitter an update on the increasingly viral clip, reporting, “I’m reliably told people all over the Bloomberg office are playing this video right now.”

Update: I’m reliably told people all over the Bloomberg office are playing this video right now — Katie Robertson (@katie_robertson) July 2, 2021

“I still cannot believe that teaser got approved,” former Bloomberg reporter Gerrit De Vynck wrote in response to the clip.

I still cannot believe that teaser got approved — Gerrit De Vynck (@GerritD) July 2, 2021

“Scott please do not destroy Bloomberg from the inside out,” De Vynck added once Galloway coyly replied, “what is this word,,,approval [sic]?”

Scott please do not destroy Bloomberg from the inside out — Gerrit De Vynck (@GerritD) July 2, 2021

“I love my stans,” Galloway also wrote back to a new fan, clearly unbothered by the attention.

I love my stans — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) July 2, 2021

