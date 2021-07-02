https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/02/bloomberg-journo-drops-jen-psaki-on-her-head-over-anonymous-sources/

White House Press Secretary got pissy with reporters today when asked about the “abusive environment” in the Vice President’s office as reported by Axios, saying “I try not to speak to or engage on anonymous reports or anonymous sources”:

And that’s when Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs stepped in and dropped Psaki on her head.

“‘I try not to speak to or engage on anonymous reports or anonymous sources,’ says @PressSec Jen Psaki, whose team regularly organizes anonymous briefings on topics in the news”:

OUCH!

But Psaki responded, ending up making it much, much worse.

“I think everyone knows the difference between attacking someone as an anonymous source and providing details on a policy announcement to reporters in an effort to provide information and answer media questions”:

Other reporters then joined the pile-on, questioning why the White House officials would need anonymity to discuss “details on a policy announcement.

From the NYT’s Peter Baker:

And Politico’s Nahal Toosi said this is “even less of a reason to be anonymous”:

Anonymity “should be rare & reserved for serious risk of physical or prof harm,” added the LA Times’ Mooly O’Toole:

Business Insider’s John Haltiwanger threw it right back at Psaki, asking her “why not go on record during these briefings?”:

And Bloomberg’s Gregory Korte says “speaking ‘on background’ about administration policy is a weird D.C. practice I’ve never understood”:

Well, these are all great points. Now, why don’t you all band together and do something about it instead of just acting as stenographers for the White House?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...