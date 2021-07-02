https://justthenews.com/nation/boy-scouts-pay-out-nearly-1-billion-tens-thousands-alleged-sex-abuse-victims?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Boy Scouts of America on Thursday appeared to reach a settlement in bankruptcy court that would pay out nearly $1 billion to many thousands of accusers who say the organization facilitated their sexual abuse years ago.

The $850 million settlement would be paid out to around 60,000 men who say that as boys they were assaulted at the hands of scout officials.

The filing comes amid the Boy Scouts’ larger bankruptcy proceedings. The organization, which is more than a century old, filed for bankruptcy protection last year as hundreds of sex abuse claims came to light.

A judge will still have to approve the Thursday filing before the payments can proceed.

