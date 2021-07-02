https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-300-residents-evacuated-from-2nd-miami-condo-building-after-serious-damage-found

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered that hundreds of residents living in a condominium building near the collapsed Surfside building must immediately evacuate their building after engineers discovered serious structural damage.

“All residents of the second building, Crestview Towers, were told to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems,” Reuters reported. “The move was considered urgent due to the approach of Hurricane Isla, which is forecast to hit Florida as early as Monday.”

“In an abundance of caution, the City ordered the building closed immediately and the residents evacuated for their protection, while a full structural assessment is conducted and next steps are determined,” North Miami Beach City Manager Arthur H. Sorey III said. “Nothing is more important than the safety and lives of our residents, and we will not rest until we ensure this building is 100% safe.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

