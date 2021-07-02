https://www.oann.com/britain-reports-50824-new-cases-of-delta-variant-in-latest-week/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=britain-reports-50824-new-cases-of-delta-variant-in-latest-week



FILE PHOTO: People wear protective masks as they walk with suitcases through the city centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble FILE PHOTO: People wear protective masks as they walk with suitcases through the city centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

July 2, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has reported 50,824 new cases of the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant of concern in the latest week, Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday.

PHE said the new total cases of Delta had risen to 161,981, a 46% increase from last week.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James)

