Jamie Spears said in recently filed court documents that he’s “concerned” about the treatment of his daughter Britney Spears and emphasized that he has not had any control over her medical decisions since September 2019, when he relinquished his role as conservator of person.

Mr. Spears still has control of his daughter’s estate, but it is Jodi Montgomery who is currently the conservator of the person.

Montgomery is serving as a temporary conservator, but earlier this year a petition was filed by Britney’s attorney Samuel Ingham III to make her permanent conservator, per Variety.

In the court docs, Mr. Spears, via his attorney Vivian Thoreen, criticized Montgomery Ingham over the treatment of his daughter and called for an “investigation” into Britney’s allegations concerning her medical care.

“Montgomery has been ‘fully in charge’ of the star’s ‘day-to-day personal care and medical treatment’ and Montgomery has ‘made all decisions related to those matters,’ in consultations with Ingham, which excluded Jamie Spears, the paperwork states,” Variety reported this week.

Notably, Britney said in court last week that she’s barred from removing a birth control device called an IUD and is not allowed to get married in accordance with conservator restrictions.

“Mr. Spears is concerned about the management and care of his daughter,” the filing said. “Based on her statements to the court, Mr. Spears is concerned that the petition to appoint Jodi Montgomery filed by Ms. Spears’ court-appointed counsel Samuel D. Ingham III does not reflect her wishes. Ms. Spears told the court on June 23 that she is opposed to being under a conservatorship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms. Montgomery about her medical treatment and other personal care issues.”

“Unlike Ms. Montgomery and Mr. Ingham, Mr. Spears does not speak or meet with Ms. Spears’ medical team, and he is not permitted to nor does he have the opportunity to provide any input into his daughter’s current medical treatment, diagnosis, or therapy,” the court filing continued. “Not does Mr. Spears participate in or discuss Ms. Spears’ personal affairs with her, such as issues related to her self-care, marriage, and reproductive desires…Mr. Spears is simply not involved in any decisions related to Ms. Spears’ personal care of medical or reproductive issues.”

“Mr. Spears is unable to hear and addresses daughter’s concerns directly,” the filing said. Variety noted that the language reveals Spears is barred from communicating with Britney.

Spears argued in the documents that he’s always tried to care for his daughter as best he could when he was Britney’s conservator of person. “Mr. Spears has dutifully served in various conservator roles for her thirteen years on behalf of his daughter, whom he loves unconditionally,” the filing said.

Montgomery rebuffed Spears’ filing in a statement issued this week, suggesting it is Spears who has the final say in Britney’s life since “everything costs money” and he has control over the estate.

“From the very beginning of her appointment in September 2019, Ms. Montgomery and the medical team that she assembled have had one primary goal — to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person,” said a statement from Lauriann Wright, an attorney representing Montgomery.

“Montgomery’s attorney stated that on the issue of Spears wanting to marry and have a baby, “that is unaffected by the conservatorship,’” Variety noted.

“If Britney needs any assistance with either, Ms. Montgomery has and will be there to provide any assistance needed to Britney,” the statement said. “Britney’s choice to marry and to start a family have never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person.”

“Because Ms. Montgomery does not have any power or authority over the conservatorship of the estate, every expenditure made by Ms. Montgomery for Britney has had to be first approved by Jamie Spears as the conservator of the estate … Practically speaking, since everything costs money, no expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears and Mr. Spears approving them,” the statement argued.

