The #SaltFire, burning south of Lakehead, is 2,800 acres and 0% contained. While NB & SB I-5 is currently open, lane closures in both directions near where the fire is burning, are impacting the flow of traffic.
🎥: @CaltransD2 Valley Area Superintendent, Marty Wimer pic.twitter.com/Mg6sG1dhKR
— Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) July 1, 2021
Salt Fire burning near Lakehead has grown to 4,500 acres with zero containment.
Fire crews in Northern California fought to push back the Salt Fire that temporarily closed northbound lanes of I-5, as the blaze has grown to 2,800 acres with no containment. https://t.co/TdsbzrAiVc pic.twitter.com/seVh7e5byw
— ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2021
We drove southbound on I-5 to Redding at 1pm today. Shortly thereafter the #saltfire started. This video was taken at 6pm heading back to Dunsmuir. pic.twitter.com/CrHby3rXG9
— Ben Wu (@BenWu2) July 1, 2021
New video of the #SaltFire burning in Shasta County. Officials say there are growing concerns they may have to shut down Northbound lanes on I5. pic.twitter.com/2eOZneYH4O
— Blakely McHugh (@bmchughtv) July 1, 2021