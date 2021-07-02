http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/vmLnYWQV_rc/

An Iraqi chef tragically died last week after falling into a vat of soup, which left him severely scalded across large swathes of his body.

The horrific accident had occurred June 15 while Issa Ismail was helping prepare a wedding banquet at the Hazel wedding hall in Zakho, Gulf News reported. While stirring the soup, the 25-year-old father of three reportedly slipped and fell into the pot, before tumbling to the floor.

The cook was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where medics spent several days trying to save his life. However, Issa died five days later after succumbing to third-degree burns that covered almost 70% of his body.

The chef’s alarming death sent shockwaves across Iraqi media with many mourners attributing the incident to lax safety standards inside the nation’s restaurants and kitchens. Gulf News reported that the pot of soup was on the floor when the freak workplace accident occurred.

Issa had been working as a cook for around eight years prior to the tragedy, the Sun reported. “The deceased… cooked food at wedding parties, mourning boards and various ceremonies, and for two years he has been working in two-party halls for 25,000 [diners] per day,” one of the late chef’s relatives Zervan Hosni told Rudaw Media Network, as reported by Middle East In-24.

