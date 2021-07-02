https://www.oann.com/china-cyberspace-administration-launches-security-investigation-into-didi/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-cyberspace-administration-launches-security-investigation-into-didi



The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen reflected on its navigation map displayed on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen reflected on its navigation map displayed on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

July 2, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s cyberspace administration said on Friday it has launched a new investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to protect national security and the public interest.

Didi said it would cooperate with government authorities and would conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks.

(Reporting by Sun Yilei and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

