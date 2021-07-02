https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/02/claire-mccaskill-says-her-family-will-celebrate-every-july-4-by-watching-footage-of-capitol-riots-which-were-ackshually-worse-than-benghazi-video/

It’s nice to know that Claire McCaskill has transitioned quite seamlessly from crappy Democratic senator to crappy NBC/MSNBC analyst.

She’s on quite a roll these days! Here’s what she told Joe Scarborough about the January 6 Capitol riots:

Former politician @clairecmc: “I don’t want to minimize the loss of life in Benghazi” but the Capitol riot was worse pic.twitter.com/GGE6bFtxsB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 2, 2021

Newsflash, Claire:

You just minimized the loss of life in Benghazi. — Jeffrey Smith (@Jeff_T_Smith) July 2, 2021

And how.

WTF? — Eddie Glasper (@EddieGlasper) July 2, 2021

Certifiably insane. — Perry (@jpgray1216) July 2, 2021

That’s a catastrophic level of political stupidity. — Santa’s Tavern (@SantasTavern) July 2, 2021

But wait! There’s more:

McCaskill: “We’re going to start a new family tradition in my family; on the Fourth of July and every Fourth of July going forward, we’re going to watch” video of the Capitol riot pic.twitter.com/P4iWH1EWOz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 2, 2021

Her brain is broken. Like, legitimately broken.

This is just incredible content. — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) July 2, 2021

“grandma, can’t I just have a hot dog” “NOT NOW WE HAVE TO WATCH THE Q SHAMAN” https://t.co/dUjusIQePF — Christine “Allez Montreal” Rousselle ❤️‍🔥 (@crousselle) July 2, 2021

Claire is a private citizen now with lots of free time, so I’m supportive of however she decides to spend that. https://t.co/Y7g4ihRns8 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 2, 2021

sounds like a blast. https://t.co/fQwSJlW9sw — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 2, 2021

Doesn’t it, though?

also, she 100% is not going to do this. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 2, 2021

There is a roughly 0% chance she does this once — Dave Gray (@docgray81) July 2, 2021

And if she does, well:

At least distancing won’t be in issue at her bummer-party https://t.co/Uue66yTtVc — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) July 2, 2021

True. Who in their right mind — or even their Left mind — would want to hang out with Claire McCaskill when this is how her mind works?

I can’t believe this psychopath was in the US Senate. — Gay White Boy Summer (@BCinKW) July 2, 2021

These ppl are sick losers https://t.co/j99a772qIf — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) July 2, 2021

She said it was worse than Benghazi, @galtsgirl. Maybe she should watch 13 Hours instead of footage of the riot. https://t.co/b4gsi2husG — ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) July 2, 2021

My disgust with 1/6 has been very public, but this is really creepy. Our country was not in danger on that day. Tying that incident to our very independence actually helps elevate its importance to those who supported it, and generate apathy about it in everyone else. https://t.co/CbgYQZCN5J — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 2, 2021

Many on the right have spent way too much time underplaying Jan 6th. It was a serious event where a mob rushed the Capitol to try to interrupt Congress from doing their job to certify election results. With that said, the way some on the left are treating it is insane. https://t.co/dK0vx4SEyD — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 2, 2021

I frequently get accused by those on the Trump-supporting (or anti-anti-Trump) right of overreacting to 1/6 — I thought it was an appalling travesty, and rendered permanent judgment on Trump’s unfitness as a President and a man — but this is indeed getting ridiculous. https://t.co/QtcRsSJeCO — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) July 2, 2021

Claire McCaskill’s just staying on-brand.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

