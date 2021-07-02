https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/02/claire-mccaskill-says-her-family-will-celebrate-every-july-4-by-watching-footage-of-capitol-riots-which-were-ackshually-worse-than-benghazi-video/

It’s nice to know that Claire McCaskill has transitioned quite seamlessly from crappy Democratic senator to crappy NBC/MSNBC analyst.

She’s on quite a roll these days! Here’s what she told Joe Scarborough about the January 6 Capitol riots:

Newsflash, Claire:

And how.

But wait! There’s more:

Her brain is broken. Like, legitimately broken.

Doesn’t it, though?

And if she does, well:

True. Who in their right mind — or even their Left mind — would want to hang out with Claire McCaskill when this is how her mind works?

Claire McCaskill’s just staying on-brand.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...