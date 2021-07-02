https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/clinton-nightmare-judge-orders-unsealing-of-ghislaine-maxwell-documents/

Ghislaine Maxwell cannot suppress evidence the government obtained from a grand jury subpoena of records from her civil litigation with Virginia Giuffre, a federal judge ruled in her criminal case. pic.twitter.com/KPSIZW3fEp — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 1, 2021

Judge has ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to turn over an array of documents including “funding received from the Clinton Global Initiative and the Clinton Foundation.”

Judge Loretta Preska ruled on Thursday that documents about Maxwell’s confidential affairs should be unsealed within the next two weeks. The judge argued that unsealing the documents, which have been long sought by the press, would not impede Maxwell’s right to a fair trial as her lawyers have claimed.