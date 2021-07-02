https://www.oann.com/coming-executive-order-will-target-airline-baggage-fees-source-familiar/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=coming-executive-order-will-target-airline-baggage-fees-source-familiar
FILE PHOTO: A baggage claim employee grabs bags from an empty baggage claim area in Delta terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York, U.S., March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
July 2, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A coming White House executive order will direct the U.S. Department of Transportation to make rules that promote competition in the airline industry, and will put a focus on baggage fees.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; writing by Diane Bartz)