https://www.dailywire.com/news/communist-china-demands-u-s-canada-review-and-redress-genocide-against-indigenous-people

The spokesperson for communist China on Friday condemned the United States and Canada for their historical treatment of indigenous people.

“The U.S. is in no position to wield human rights as a stick around the world,” the spokesperson said. “It needs to reflect upon and redress its own human rights crimes including genocide, racial discrimination, and forced labor. The genocide committed by the U.S. on American Indians is a publicly recognized fact. Even today, American Indians remain an ‘invisible’ community and a ‘disapproving minority.’”

“According to U.S. media reports, the living space of Native Americans has been seriously squeezed and they live in harsh conditions. About a quarter of Navajo women and some infants had high levels of radioactive substance in their systems as a result of mining for U.S. weaponry on their reservation,” the spokesperson continued.

“American Indians born today have a life expectancy that is 5.5 years less than the national average,” the communist mouthpiece continued. “In the U.S., ethnic minorities, indigenous peoples, refugees, and immigrants are constantly threatened by discrimination, hate speeches, and xenophobia [sic] acts, while white supremacy remains a tumor in American society. The international community will be watching to see whether and how the U.S. will seriously review and redress its deplorable human rights record.”

The #US should review and redress genocide, racial discrimination and forced labor that exist in the US. pic.twitter.com/DkH830S1PI — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) July 2, 2021

The spokesman also scolded Canada, which has recently been roiled by protests and vandalism following the discovery of unmarked indigenous graves at sites where the Catholic Church used to run residential schools with government funding during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

As The Daily Wire reported, vandals spent Canada Day on Thursday protesting the graves by ripping down statues of Queens Victoria and Elizabeth II outside the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg while police looked on.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also recently demanded Pope Francis fly to Canada to apologize on Canadian soil for the unmarked graves.

Celebrations of Canada Day, the holiday that marks the Dominion of Canada’s establishment in 1867, were reportedly “muted” this year after the revelation of the graves, according to the New York Post.

Related: ‘Failed State’: Protesters In Canada Topple Statues Of Queens Victoria, Elizabeth II As Police Look On

We urge #Canada to completely redress the injustice of suppression against the indigenous people with 10 times the effort it makes now. pic.twitter.com/69KF8M71Hb — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) July 2, 2021

“I’ve suggested the church arsons & the tearing down of statues may be the work of Antifa, tax-funded ‘anti-hate’ groups, or undercover cops,” Rebel News journalist Ezra Levant speculated. “But we can’t discount the possibility that they’re orchestrated by Communist China. They have the means, the motive & the opportunity.”

I’ve suggested the church arsons & the tearing down of statues may be the work of Antifa, tax-funded “anti-hate” groups, or undercover cops. But we can’t discount the possibility that they’re orchestrated by Communist China. They have the means, the motive & the opportunity. https://t.co/B9FM74fvjY — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 2, 2021

China faces international scrutiny for its alleged treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities. As The Daily Wire reported:

Amnesty International released a report with new witness accounts detailing the tortures and abuse of Muslims in the Xinjiang province of China, calling the actions “crimes against humanity.” […] The result was a 160-page report with new testimonials from over 50 former camp detainees that show the government’s cruel treatment of Muslim minorities. Amnesty said, “Carried out under the guise of fighting ‘terrorism,’ these crimes have targeted ethnic Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Hui, Kyrgyz, Uzbeks and Tajiks.”

Related: WATCH: New Documentary Details Government Crackdown On Canadian Christians, Likens To Communist China

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

