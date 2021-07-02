http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/RWZpccgApgg/bill-cosby-following-release-from-prison-may-be-planning-a-comedy-tour-spokesperson-tells-inside

Bill Cosby, 83, may be planning to go back on the road with a one-man show.

“A number of promoters have called. Comedy club owners have called. People want to see him,” Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told Inside Edition in an exclusive interview following Cosby’s release from prison.

Cosby requested pizza as his first meal out of prison, where he was serving a three- to 10-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault against Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand. The conviction was overturned on Wednesday.

Wyatt opened the gates of Cosby’s estate near Philadelphia to Inside Edition for a look at what Cosby is doing on his first full day of freedom. He also revealed that Cosby had to relearn the layout of the mansion, because he has been completely blind due to glaucoma for six to seven years.

The comedian left for Massachusetts Thursday to be reunited with his wife Camille at his 21-acre estate near Springfield.

Meanwhile, many of the 60 women who came forward with sexual assault allegations, which Cosby has denied, are speaking out following his release. Journalist Joan Tarshis said Cosby raped her when she was 19 years old.

“It’s horrible. It’s going to discourage people from coming forward. If he got let out, then what’s the point?” Tarshis told Inside Edition.

Patricia Steuer said Cosby drugged and raped her when she was an aspiring singer in the 1970s.

“I’m angry that the court system is skewed in such a way that wealthy and powerful people, particularly men, are advantaged over women,” Steuer said.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated Cosby’s conviction and released him after ruling that prosecutors had reneged on a promise by former District Attorney Bruce Castor not to prosecute him in return for his deposition in a civil case.

“If I thought I could have convicted Bill Cosby in 2005, I would have arrested him and prosecuted him personally. I can tell when there’s not enough evidence to win a case, and we didn’t have it,” said Castor, who is best known for defending Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial.

