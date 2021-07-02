https://www.theblaze.com/news/creep-tackles-gropes-woman-brooklyn

Disturbing surveillance footage from Brooklyn, New York, shows an attacker pounce on a woman from behind and grope her in broad daylight.

What happened?

Police said the victim, a 35-year-old woman who wishes to remain anonymous, was walking south on Morgan Avenue in Williamsburg at around 8 p.m. ET Monday when she noticed a stranger following her, the New York Post reported.

The woman turned west on Stagg Street but the suspect still followed her. He then sped up and jumped on her from behind, tackling her to the ground.

Based on the video, it appears the man pins the woman to the ground and reaches inside her clothing to forcibly touch her before running off.

Video of the attack was posted to Twitter by the New York City Police Department Crime Stoppers’ account on Thursday.

The Crime Stoppers post indicates that the suspect assaulted the woman by “grabbing her buttocks.”

What else?

WABC-TV noted that the woman had even let the attacker pass at one point while walking on Morgan Avenue. But when she turned onto Stagg Street, the assailant waited and got behind her again.

The outlet added that NYPD Special Victims Unit detectives are investigating the crime.

The woman reportedly did not sustain any significant injuries as a result of the attack and refused medical treatment.

Police reported that the suspect is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has a medium skin complexion, medium build, and black hair.

They are asking the public for help identifying and locating the attacker. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and camouflage pants.

Anything else?

The attack comes as New York City continues to grapple with an uptick in random acts of violence, WABC-TV reported.

Now women in the area are reportedly on high alert as they walk around Williamsburg, a neighborhood typically thought of as safe.

“You’re going to have to be looking back and looking around,” one female resident told the news outlet. “If you see that somebody’s following, you either have to walk faster or take another road.”

Several women are reportedly taking martial arts self-defense classes to give themselves a fighting chance against an attacker.

