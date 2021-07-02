https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/02/daily-beast-contributor-is-getting-burned-for-her-hot-take-on-why-grilling-is-very-important-to-men/

As Americans across the country prepare to take their extra $0.16 and fire up their grills for the Fourth of July, Crooked Media podcaster and Daily Beast contributor Erin Gloria Ryan has some food for thought:

grilling is very important because it gives men something to stand around, look at, and talk about in a social situation where they’d otherwise have to ask people questions about themselves and then listen to the answers to those questions — Erin Normal Teen’s Room Ryan (@morninggloria) July 1, 2021

Wow, did she nail it or what?

The answer, of course, is “what.” More specifically, “what the hell.” Is this just another one of her, as she mentions in her bio, “very bad statements on Twitter”?

no one wants that — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) July 1, 2021

Nobody does.

i can’t imagine why someone would try to escape conversation with you. — brixton accidental (@brixtronix) July 2, 2021

Yeah, real head-scratcher, that one.

Women absolutely fuming that men don’t need a 9 hour Pinterest brainstorming session and structured conversational starters to have an enjoyable social setting. — Sika (@sikamist) July 2, 2021

Me: I usually grill only when it’s super-hot out and wife says, “No way am I firing up the stove or oven tonight.” Erin: Grilling is all about men and men’s needs. https://t.co/hAhLS6pGqm — Rabbit Å (@rabbitrun60) July 2, 2021

Erin, thank you. If I didn’t grill, I’d never realize how awful I am. — Conor McKenna (@mckennaconor) July 2, 2021

It also provides my wife daughter and son with wonderful meals pic.twitter.com/lmtxfngpj8 — Juan Uribe’s Cup (@Bear33Big) July 2, 2021

I talk about aviation 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/IQaLEhBEwW — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) July 2, 2021

We mostly talk about Frozen around my grill. https://t.co/YRFeOGiEUh pic.twitter.com/V404GZN8ju — David Seawright (@DavidSeawright) July 2, 2021

What the…..the deepest conversations I’ve ever had have taken place next to s smoker https://t.co/xTk4vm89Fq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 2, 2021

And way to erase women grillers, Erin. So sexist.

How about a grilled cheese?

What a weird way to say that men at social events prepare the food and talk about varied and important stuff rather than standing around in the kitchen gossiping about the people in the other room. https://t.co/vgMJTvYMqn — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 2, 2021

Heh.

