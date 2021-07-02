https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/02/daily-beast-contributor-is-getting-burned-for-her-hot-take-on-why-grilling-is-very-important-to-men/

As Americans across the country prepare to take their extra $0.16 and fire up their grills for the Fourth of July, Crooked Media podcaster and Daily Beast contributor Erin Gloria Ryan has some food for thought:

Wow, did she nail it or what?

The answer, of course, is “what.” More specifically, “what the hell.” Is this just another one of her, as she mentions in her bio, “very bad statements on Twitter”?

Nobody does.

Yeah, real head-scratcher, that one.

And way to erase women grillers, Erin. So sexist.

How about a grilled cheese?

Heh.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...