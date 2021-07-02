https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gwen-barry-could-learn-something-from-this-guy/
BEAUTIFUL!!!@paralympics In unison.
David Brown and guide Jerome Avery in the 100m sprint. The pair are current World 🌍 and Paralympic champions.
What can they achieve at @tokyo2020?
#Sprinting #Paralympics #GuideRunning #Athletics #BlindSports #Running pic.twitter.com/ko531SEITu
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) July 2, 2021
David Brown is a blind sprinter and wears the American flag over his eyes.
God bless you, brother.