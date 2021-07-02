https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/02/defund-and-reimagine-is-such-a-fail-in-minneapolis-that-a-judge-ordered-the-city-to-hire-more-cops/

Crime in Minneapolis has escalated to such a degree that a group sued the mayor and City Council to force them to hire more police officers amid their “defund and reimagine” failure, and a judge has agreed:

A judge ordered Minneapolis city council & mayor must hire MORE police. Siding with residents who say their lives have been damaged by severe lack of police. De-fund & re-imagine is not working. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) July 2, 2021

Court doc says Mayor & council admit crime rate spiked since George Floyd’s death. Police force plummeted from 879 in Jan. 2020 to 690 last month. Need at least 730 officers, per charter. https://t.co/i9PhlHwaNc — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) July 2, 2021

Progressive utopia always ends in disaster, part 4,629.

This is just embarrassing for those city officials & the mayor. https://t.co/tti14mZVZU — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 2, 2021

I see defund the police is going GREAT https://t.co/ymXahEK4nS — Recover Republic (@RecoverRepub) July 2, 2021

This is really good news for the residents who are affected by insane progressive policies. The squad will be big mad. https://t.co/4VHOuFDhiM — Salty Sea (@SaltyPatriotFL) July 2, 2021

Somebody get the news to the White House!

Hey, @jrpsaki @PressSec, Mpls is a Democrat mecca & the city council had to be ordered by a judge to HIRE MORE POLICE!! GOP did NOT defund police in Mpls, Democrats did!#WarRoomPandemic https://t.co/z8v884MTD3 — Christine E (@ChristineMarieB) July 2, 2021

More White House spin bites the dust.

