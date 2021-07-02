https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/02/defund-and-reimagine-is-such-a-fail-in-minneapolis-that-a-judge-ordered-the-city-to-hire-more-cops/

Crime in Minneapolis has escalated to such a degree that a group sued the mayor and City Council to force them to hire more police officers amid their “defund and reimagine” failure, and a judge has agreed:

Progressive utopia always ends in disaster, part 4,629.

Somebody get the news to the White House!

More White House spin bites the dust.

