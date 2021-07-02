https://onenewsnow.com/politics-govt/2021/07/01/omar-digs-deeper-hole-after-tossing-accusations-at-jewish-colleagues







Rep. Ilhan Omar, the always-controversial Democrat congresswoman, has created more problems for her party after suggesting Jewish colleagues are unwilling to stand up for justice and accusing them of being anti-Islamic.





Already reeling from a social media post that compared the United States to Hamas and the Taliban, Rep. Omar was asked by CNN if she understands why her Jewish colleagues are troubled by her past statements.

Omar, a Somali-born Muslim, has said Israel “hypnotized the world” and has suggested Jewish money is behind America’s support for Israel, The Times of Israel newspaper pointed out to its readers.

“I think it’s really important,” the lawmaker told CNN, “for these members to realize they haven’t been partners in justice. They haven’t been, you know, equally engaging in seeking justice around the world.”

“What she’s saying,” Bob Knight, a Washington Times columnist, tells One News Now, “is that Jewish Americans are racist because they support Israel.”

That view mirrors the Left’s view of world politics, Knight adds, “that if you’re pro-Israel, you’re some kind of bigot.”

Rep. Omar wasn’t finished in the CNN interview, either: She went on to accuse fellow lawmakers — presumably Jews — of “Islamophobic tropes” and then complained they have yet to apologize to her for doing so.

The lawmaker, who came to the U.S. as a refugee, is still dogged by tax fraud allegations and a bizarre string of divorces and marriages involving Ahmed Elmi, who is accused of being her own brother.

“It seemed clear that there is some kind of personal relationship between Omar and Elmi,” a Star-Tribune newspaper editor told Politicfact. “But whether they are family or not, we can’t tell.”

Rep. Omar was also asked in the CNN interivew if she regretted the Twitter post that described “unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

“I don’t,” she replied.

Her string of comments have likely created tension on Capitol Hill, where Democrats’ internal feuds are rarely mentioned in the liberal media, but her non-apology to CNN was described this week by the White House as an apology nonetheless.

“It was the intent of her comments,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told Peter Doocy of Fox News.

