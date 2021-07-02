https://www.foxnews.com/politics/democrats-harris-gop-nominee-2024

Democrats, including some Biden administration officials, are reportedly so concerned about Vice President Kamala Harris’ missteps that they don’t believe she could beat a Republican in 2024 if she were to be the nominee – even if her opponent was former President Donald Trump.

Democrats close to the White House told Axios they’re concerned about Harris’ mishandling of politically sensitive issues and “political tone deafness,” the outlet reported Friday.

The vice president was widely panned by the right for her months-long refusal to visit the southern border after she was designated to run point on the migrant surge.

One liberal operative told Axios that most Democrats aren’t saying “‘Oh, no, our heir apparent is f—ing up, what are we gonna do?” but instead think “Oh, she’s f—ing up, maybe she shouldn’t be the heir apparent.'”

Biden aides still believe the he will be the nominee in 2024 but realize the president would be 81 when seeking re-election. Harris, the first Black and Asian woman to hold the vice presidency, would be a shoo-in for the nomination if the Biden stepped aside.

