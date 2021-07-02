https://www.dailywire.com/news/disparate-impact-on-people-of-color-bidens-doj-halts-capital-punishment

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland blocked federal executions, writing to his Department of Justice in a memo that the application of the death penalty had exhibited “arbitrariness in its application, disparate impact on people of color.”

Garland wrote:

The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is not only afforded the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States, but is also treated fairly and humanely. That obligation has special force in capital cases. Serious concerns have been raised about the continued use of the death penalty across the country, including arbitrariness in its application, disparate impact on people of color, and the troubling number of exonerations in capital and other serious cases. Those weighty concerns deserve careful study and evaluation by lawmakers. In the meantime, the Department must take care to scrupulously maintain our commitment to fairness and humane treatment in the administration of existing federal laws governing capital sentences.

The DOJ noted in a press release:

In the last two years, the department made a series of changes to capital case policies and procedures and carried out the first federal executions in nearly two decades between July 2020 and January 2021. That included adopting a new protocol for administering lethal injections at the federal Bureau of Prisons, using the drug pentobarbital. Attorney General Garland’s memorandum directs the Deputy Attorney General to lead a multi-pronged review of these recent policy changes, including:

A review coordinated by the Office of Legal Policy of the Addendum to the Federal Execution Protocol, adopted in 2019, which will assess, among other things, the risk of pain and suffering associated with the use of pentobarbital.

A review coordinated by the Office of Legal Policy to consider changes to Justice Department regulations made in November 2020 that expanded the permissible methods of execution beyond lethal injection, and authorized the use of state facilities and personnel in federal executions.

A review of theJustice Manual’s capital case provisions, including the December 2020 and January 2021 changes to expedite execution of capital sentences.

The DOJ concluded, “No federal executions will be scheduled while the reviews are pending.”

In July 2019, then-Attorney General Bill Barr reinstated capital punishment, asserting, “Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people’s representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President. Under Administrations of both parties, the Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding. The Justice Department upholds the rule of law—and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”

In the same announcement by the DOJ, they listed the five individuals they had scheduled for execution and the horrific crimes they had committed.

