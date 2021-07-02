https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60e08980bbafd42ff5874652
A woman in the UK has been awarded nearly £300,000 in compensation by a tribunal after being fired from her job for becoming pregnant. The tribunal ruled that her employers exaggerated allegations of …
It was not a pretty sight as the locals near Bagram Air Base looted the area seeing that the Americans had left. Daily Mail reports: Dozens of looters have moved onto the Bagram airbase in Afghanista…
Japan’s second-highest defense official is warning of a Pearl Harbor-like attack from Russia and China. The Military Times is reporting: On Wednesday, Japan’s number two defense official said China an…
“I don’t have all the answers. This is something that’s going to require everyone’s effort now as far as taking care of our veterans.”…
FORT WORTH, Texas — A road-rage confrontation turned deadly in Texas when the rider of a motorcycle pulled a gun…