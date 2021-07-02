https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/561415-dnc-chair-hits-cruz-over-biden-criticism-you-arent-qualified-enough-to-tie

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Jaime HarrisonJaime HarrisonSupreme Court ruling shocks voting rights activists, academics Tim Scott launches reelection bid On voting, conservatives and liberals should find common ground MORE condemned GOP Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzFlight attendant association chief says masks ‘very critical’ White House backs Gwen Berry’s right to protest amid GOP backlash WaPost fact-checker shoots down GOP ‘fiction’ on Biden and ‘defund the police’ MORE (Texas) for comparing President Biden Joe BidenConsultants found extensive concrete deterioration at Surfside building in 2020: report Arkansas coronavirus cases reach new high for second day since the winter Emergency physician gathering photos among wreckage of Surfside building collapse MORE’s policies to the “incompetence” of former President Carter’s administration.

Cruz reiterated his analogy of Biden as “Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterMcConnell says Biden would be his ‘desert island’ Democratic president How Biden can reframe and reclaim patriotism, faith, freedom, and equality Time will tell: Kamala Harris’s presidential prospects MORE 2.0” in a Thursday interview on “Fox News Primetime.”

“We’re five months into the Biden administration. We already have a gas crisis, gas lines, an inflation crisis, war in the Middle East,” the senator said. “And the same sort of ideology and incompetence that characterized the Carter regime, characterizes now the Biden-Harris regime, and it took Jimmy Carter to give us Ronald Reagan.”

“I think Joe Biden is setting up for this country to move dramatically back in the direction of fiscal sanity, back in the direction of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights,” Cruz added.

The Texas senator went on to argue that Biden and Vice President Harris “lurched to the left almost from the opening day of the administration,” adding that “they made the decision to hand control of the Democratic Party over to the radical extreme.”

Harrison, a frequent critic of the Texas senator, blasted Cruz on Twitter in response to his comments going after Biden on Fox, writing, “you aren’t qualified enough to tie his shoes let alone speak his name disparagingly.”

“Unlike you, Pres. Carter has never betrayed his oath & never abandoned his people in the midst of a disaster,” the DNC chairman added. “He has dedicated his entire life to helping people- the least of these.”

Sen. Cancun, you aren’t qualified enough to tie his shoes let alone speak his name disparagingly. Unlike you, Pres. Carter has never betrayed his oath & never abandoned his people in the midst of a disaster. He has dedicated his entire life to helping people- the least of these. https://t.co/wdbz9YYMok — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) July 2, 2021

Harrison also called Cruz “Sen. Cancun,” referring to the senator’s February trip to Mexico with his family as his home state battled power outages and freezing temperatures amid an unusual winter storm in the area.

The DNC chair has previously invoked Cruz’s Cancun trip, which became a viral meme and sparked widespread criticism, to hit back at the senator.

Cruz in April sent out a tweet in which he questioned Harris’s “priorities” amid continued calls from Republicans for the vice president to visit the Southern U.S. border while addressing the surge in migrants.

Harrison responded by sharing a now-viral photo of Cruz traveling through the airport upon returning from Mexico, writing, “Senator Cancun… I mean Cruz…. this you?!”

Senator Cancun… I mean Cruz…. this you?! I mean your constituents had no power or water in the midst of a damn winter storm. They were melting snow to flush their toilets! But ok…. yeah priorities. https://t.co/JWVvRu1bGE pic.twitter.com/byQQltScTv — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) April 8, 2021

Cruz later admitted that “it was a mistake” to go on the trip while his constituents were battling the severe winter storm.

