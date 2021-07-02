https://bongino.com/donald-trump-jr-to-join-unfiltered-with-dan-bongino

Set your DVRs – former President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be joining Unfiltered With Dan Bongino this Saturday.

The show airs on Fox News at 10PM EST.

Unfiltered continued crushing in the ratings last week. During the week of June 21st through June 27th Unfiltered with Dan Bongino was the number one cable news show in its timeslot and rounded out the top three programs in viewers, delivering 1.5 million and 183,000 in the 25-54 demo.

It dominated the competition on both CNN and MSNBC combined with total viewers, and also defeated MSNBC by triple-digit percent advantages in the 10 PM/ET timeslot in both categories.

Matt Palumbo is the author of Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New YorkDebunk This: Shattering Liberal Lies, and Spygate

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...