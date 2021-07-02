https://bongino.com/donald-trump-jr-to-join-unfiltered-with-dan-bongino

Set your DVRs – former President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be joining Unfiltered With Dan Bongino this Saturday.

The show airs on Fox News at 10PM EST.

TOMORROW NIGHT at 10PM ET… Set your DVRs.@DonaldJTrumpJr joins @dbongino on #Unfiltered with a message for @JoeBiden… and it’s gonna get spicy 🔥🔥🔥 “I’m have a feeling America is not back with this moron in charge.” pic.twitter.com/nuuYM9ELwh — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) July 2, 2021

.@markrobinsonNC is BACK on #Unfiltered with @dbongino for an encore performance TOMORROW night at 10pm ET. When this man speaks TRUTH, you can’t help but shut up and listen 👇 pic.twitter.com/msELTpGPR5 — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) July 2, 2021

Unfiltered continued crushing in the ratings last week. During the week of June 21st through June 27th Unfiltered with Dan Bongino was the number one cable news show in its timeslot and rounded out the top three programs in viewers, delivering 1.5 million and 183,000 in the 25-54 demo.

It dominated the competition on both CNN and MSNBC combined with total viewers, and also defeated MSNBC by triple-digit percent advantages in the 10 PM/ET timeslot in both categories.

Matt Palumbo is the author of Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York, Debunk This: Shattering Liberal Lies, and Spygate

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

